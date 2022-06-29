MOUNT VERNON — When Skagit Valley College Foundation Executive Director Brad Tuininga approached Sue Krienen in 2017, he was asking for a donation to go toward vouchers that help parents pay for child care.
Krienen told Tuininga the vouchers felt like a Band-Aid fix for a larger problem: a lack of child care services in the community.
She envisioned a child care center.
Five years and $3 million in community donations and grants later, representatives of Skagit Valley College, legislative officials and community members gathered Tuesday for the grand opening of the new Sue Krienen Early Learning and Childcare Center.
The facility will serve as a child care and early learning center; a learning lab for early childhood education students at Skagit Valley College; and a meeting spot for families and the Children’s Council of Skagit County.
State Rep. Dave Paul of the 10th Legislative District said the pandemic exacerbated an existing need for child care in Skagit County, with child care affordability becoming a growing concern for families.
“Other community colleges are trying to get out of the child care business, and Skagit Valley College has embraced that this is good for our students (and) it's good for our community,” Paul said.
The facility has two classrooms capable of serving 30 children, observation rooms for early childhood education students and an outdoor play area.
The observation rooms will allow early childhood education students to study the classrooms from behind two-way mirrors so as not to cause a disruption.
Alma Hernandez, a Skagit Valley College student planning on studying in the Skagit/Islands Head Start program at the new facility, said the observation rooms will allow early students to study the behaviors and development of children organically without disrupting the natural environment.
“You see a lot of their interactions, … you get to see the social emotional development, you get to see their fine motor skills, their gross motor skills — all of the developmental areas, you get to see in a very open perspective,” Hernandez said. “... Even just watching them from afar. You get to see everything that their little brain is trying to work.”
The observation rooms will provide students a more perceptual learning experience, allowing them to move from textbooks, to observing, to actually being child care providers, Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said.
Spaces in the building will provide room for community activities and meetings that will allow for more conversations regarding child care in the community, Keegan said. Design of the building factored in the intent for the facility to be used for multiple purposes.
“We wanted (the early childhood education program) to be more comprehensive for our students, to not just have child care (provided), but to be able to learn from it too, and then be a resource center for families as well in the community to come together,” Keegan said.
When the facility launches in September, it will function as a Head Start facility.
The Head Start program takes a holistic approach to early childhood development, providing support and an education to both children and parents in nutrition, health services, and more.
As support and funding for the facility gradually grows, the college will consider expanding the facility, its services and hours of operation, Keegan said.
Krienen hopes to be able to add a third classroom.
“The college is extremely proud to contribute to the community in this way in addition to what we already do with the community, and also extremely thankful to Sue Krienen and her energy, dedication and contributions to the center,” Keegan said. “(We’re) also extremely grateful for the generous donors and all the partners that make this (facility possible).”
Krienen served as the head of the fundraising committee and has been a continual advocate for the completion of the project.
“Our children are our future,” Krienen said. “In this community, we need to support them. … It just seemed to me that I’m (doing) something that this community needs me to do.”
She remembers Keegan expressing his doubts about the project. She assured him that they could get it done.
“It was never a given that we were going to be able to make this happen,” Krienen said. “It just took a lot of perseverance, a lot of hard work, (and) a lot of people to make it happen.”
