svh-202212xx-news-SVC-Emergency-Funds-1.jpg
Buy Now

Food sits on shelves of the Skagit Valley College food pantry Monday in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Inflation and rising rent, child care, grocery and gas prices have left low-income students attending Skagit Valley College in need as the college’s emergency assistance funding runs dry.

Within the first four weeks of fall quarter, student demand for financial assistance exhausted the college’s 2022-2023 emergency funding after awarding approximately $85,000 of its $110,000 in emergency assistance for the year.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @Benjoomi

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.