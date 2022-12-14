Inflation and rising rent, child care, grocery and gas prices have left low-income students attending Skagit Valley College in need as the college’s emergency assistance funding runs dry.
Within the first four weeks of fall quarter, student demand for financial assistance exhausted the college’s 2022-2023 emergency funding after awarding approximately $85,000 of its $110,000 in emergency assistance for the year.
The college’s student child care assistance budget of about $52,000 also ran dry.
The lack of dollars resulted in the temporary pause of both assistance funds mid-quarter, according to answers provided via email by Claire Peinado, Skagit Valley College’s vice president for student services.
Applications were reopened after a $12,000 donation from the Skagit Valley College Foundation and Associated Students of Skagit Valley College enabled the college to continue providing financial assistance through the fall.
“We hope to have enough to re-open the application through winter quarter,” Peinado said in the email.
The student financial assistance funds cover student emergency needs including housing, transportation, child care and food.
The college provides a maximum award of $1,000 for emergency assistance per academic year and up to $1,500 for child care assistance.
Angelica Garcia, workforce grants manager at the Skagit Valley College, said a majority of assistance applications received concerned housing, and secondly, requests for child care assistance for affording child care services.
“The overwhelming uptick in requests for student emergency funds (reflects) the impact of inflation on students’ basic needs,” Skagit Valley College President Christopher Villa said in a statement to the Skagit Valley Herald.
According to James McCafferty, director of Western Washington University’s Center for Economic and Business Research, inflation and fears of inflation rang high in the fall.
According to data from Opportunity Insights of Harvard University, as of Nov. 27, total spending by all consumers in Skagit County increased by 5.9% in comparison to January 2020.
Low-income households spend a greater percentage of their income on basic needs like food and rent. Therefore, a rise in prices on consumer goods affects lower-income households in a “much more real sense.”
Meanwhile, the personal savings rate — the percentage of people’s incomes left after taxes and spending — of Americans fell from 20.1% in June 2020 when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee first announced a statewide mask mandate, to 2.3% as of October 2022, according to economic data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
McCafferty said an average lower personal savings rate for Americans once again reflects a bigger impact on low-income households.
“Bill Gates has not zeroed out a savings account,” McCafferty said. “So what you have here is a lot of people that don’t have a lot of money have pulled their money out of the bank, and people that have money still have decent money.”
Meanwhile, consumer debt also is increasing, he said.
There could be some improvement this winter and spring in the prices of goods like gas and groceries, but probably not in housing prices, McCafferty said.
“Housing is not going to become phenomenally less expensive,” he said. “... We’re gonna see some shifts, but … we don’t have a massive amount of housing coming online. We don’t see demand necessarily dropping at the same time.”
Corrin Skvarla, an early childhood education student at the college and single parent of two, said inflation of food and gas prices affected her daily life.
With child care costs for her eldest son, a broken timing belt and a reduction in work hours as she recovered from surgery, emergency financial assistance from the college helped Skvarla in a time of financial stress and allowed her time for school, she said.
Without assistance, Skvarla would have to drive her son to and from school, if possible.
“I’m not sure if my car would currently be running,” she said.
Approximately 33% of the students enrolled at Skagit Valley College qualify for state and federal financial aid, said Anne Clark, SVC vice president of college advancement.
“When students can’t pay for their basic needs, it compromises their ability to successfully attend and complete their classes,” Peinado said via email.
Requests for emergency assistance increased 50% in 2022 compared with the fall quarter of 2021, according to an email from Clark.
The college had awarded 104 students with emergency funds less than 30 days into this fall quarter, according to Clark’s email. That compares with helping 69 students with emergency funds in all of the 2021 fall quarter.
Furthermore, demand for on-campus resources also increased as students returned to in-person activities.
The free food pantry supplies for students at both the college’s Mount Vernon and Whidbey Island campuses have faced difficulties in keeping fully stocked, Clark said.
“Students literally are needing granola bars,” Clark said. “You know, anything.”
The number of students reliant on food banks and food assistance programs have risen nationally on college campuses, McCafferty said.
McCafferty said when prices rise, without “an easy way to just bring in more money,” students are forced to renegotiate their household budgets.
“You’re only gonna be able to stretch so much, … when you have increases in groceries and increases in utilities and … all these different increases,” McCafferty said. “... They’re being forced to flex on their spending for groceries, because they can’t flex on housing, and there’s not a lot of flex in gas and transportation.”
In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college utilized federal relief grant dollars to provide extra support for basic student needs, Villa said in his statement. But federal dollars from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act are no longer available, so the college now relies on a “far more limited pool” of state funding and private fundraising.
Meanwhile, college staff and faculty have experienced increased workloads with “a much higher rate of student support referral activities … while still being accountable to … supporting high learning outcomes and academic achievement,” Peinado said through email.
Skvarla said emergency financial assistance allowed her the time to head to the school library and find resources for her education.
“Being able to have time to do my schoolwork with (my son) being able to go to a before and after school program … definitely helped,” she said.
