MOUNT VERNON — Several colleges and universities throughout the state honored young multicultural leaders April 27 during the 24th annual Champions of Diversity awards ceremony at Skagit Valley College.
Skagit Valley College, Washington State University, Western Washington University, Central Washington University and Eastern Washington University honored students from Skagit, Island and San Juan counties.
Scholarship recipients included:
Skagit Valley College: Hailey Borchgrevink, Jada Alcaraz-Carter, Melanie Banda Gomez, Moises Rocha-Gonzalez, Aseret Martinez Lopez, Anthony Sanchez Mota, Alexia Sanchez, Estevan Santacruz Salazar, James Sims and Zoe Holt-Ward.
Washington State University: Monyca Garcia Aguilar, Emily Reyes Menchaca, Gabriela Sosa and Kevin Bonilla Zamorra.
Western Washington University: Traci Bates, Hailey Dizard, Aracely Cortes Garcia, Jessika Santiago Martinez, Amelia Dawn Nguyen, Lilia Davila Ortiz, Crow Peterson, Brynn Schmid and Pablo Silva.
Central Washington University: Gracie Grant, Alfonso Garcia-Hilario, Payton McCree, Leia Moreno and Julian Rodriguez.
Eastern Washington University: Abijah Fuimaono, Brady Guzman Tobon and Juan Torres Huante.
In addition to the scholarship presentation, high school students in 10th and 11th grades were given Champions of Diversity Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.