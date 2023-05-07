Champions of Diversity

A scholarship recipient receives her scholarship award April 27 from Skagit Valley College President Christopher Villa.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT VERNON — Several colleges and universities throughout the state honored young multicultural leaders April 27 during the 24th annual Champions of Diversity awards ceremony at Skagit Valley College.

Skagit Valley College, Washington State University, Western Washington University, Central Washington University and Eastern Washington University honored students from Skagit, Island and San Juan counties.


