MOUNT VERNON — Area residents gathered on the Skagit Valley College campus Thursday evening to celebrate Mexico’s independence day.
El Grito is held on Sept. 15 as a traditional celebration of Mexico’s independence from the Spanish monarchy on Sept. 16, 1810, according to a news release from Skagit Valley College.
The college provided a space Thursday for its students — and the community — to continue the tradition of celebrating Mexico's independence.
The campus was lined by vendors selling everything from Pikachu hats to herbal remedies for sore shoulders, and by nonprofits providing resources and information for the community.
Food stands sold Mexican candy, tamales and flautas.
At one booth, eventgoers could sign up to be fake married — a common Mexican joke at festivities, said Ana Castillo Lopez, who was running the Registro Civil booth.
“I just married three professors,” Castillo Lopez said, adding that all three were married to each each.
Residents walked around in traditional Mexican clothing — patterned dresses and cloaks — as music blared on the loudspeakers.
“Viva México!” the DJ shouted.
The event featured the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, Hėctor Ivȧn Godoy Priske Cȯnsul Titular, as a special guest, with various performers stepping onstage as well, including performances from the Mount Vernon High School Mariachi and Ballet Folkorico, according to the news release.
