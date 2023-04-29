MOUNT VERNON — “I did it!” 6-year-old Mitchell Pawson gasped, beaming with glee as he was able to hold a cup in his right hand for the first time.
Holding a cup, zipping a jacket, tying a shoe or riding a bike are things Mitchell does not take for granted.
Amniotic bands wrapped around his right hand and stunted its growth before he was born, preventing Mitchell from having fully formed fingers, said his mother, Brianna Smith.
Normally prosthetics are not recommended until a child is older, Smith said. Plus doctors would have to amputate his fingers, which the family endearingly refers to as his “nubbins,” and was something Smith said the family did not want to do.
However, thanks to a partnership between e-NABLE and the Skagit Valley College Manufacturing Club, Mitchell now has a 3D-printed hand.
e-NABLE is an online, global community of volunteers who use their 3D printers to make free or low-cost prosthetic upper limbs.
Skagit Valley College Manufacturing Department Chair Bruce Poole — a great uncle to Mitchell — said he approached Smith two months ago and asked if the Manufacturing Club could adopt Mitchell through e-NABLE and build him a hand at no cost.
Originally, Smith said Mitchell wasn’t too fond of the idea because he was OK with his “nubbins” and didn’t feel he needed a prosthetic hand. After all, he could still play video games with the hand.
However, Smith said as the family played around with a prototype provided by Poole, Mitchell became more and more interested.
Soon the process of building a hand began.
After Mitchell’s doctor gave the OK, measurements were taken and a cast of Mitchell’s right hand and forearm was made. Eventually, the first prototypes were created.
“His eyes lit up as soon as he saw them,” Smith said.
Mitchell became more excited when he learned the hand could be any color he chose.
Poole said originally Mitchell wanted it blue, then considered blue and red like Spiderman and eventually landed on Batman’s black and yellow.
The club has committed to building new hands for Mitchell as he grows, or if the hands wear down or break.
“As he grows we’ll have to build larger and larger hands,” Poole said.
Club adviser Ralph Herrera said if Mitchell tries to karate chop something and breaks the hand, the club could have a new one printed and assembled in one day.
Smith said she never thought technology would get to the point that anyone with a 3D printer and some know-how could create a hand for a child.
Club adviser Darren Lowry said it is good to see the printers going to a better use than just making trinkets and hobby toys.
Herrera said making prosthetics is an amazing use of 3D-printer technology.
“Why not put all that incredible technology and knowledge in the community to a better use?” Herrera said. “The best part is it’s really helping kids out.”
Manufacturing Club member Michael Wheeler said as a student it was fascinating to go from creating the first prototypes to the finished product, and he can’t wait to see how quickly Mitchell adapts to the hand.
At first, Mitchell had trouble moving the fingers on the hand to grip an item. Poole kept reminding him that it may take some practice before he could build the strength necessary in his wrist to move the fingers on the hand.
The movement was odd and new to him, but Mitchell was determined, and quickly became more used to the new hand. He could grab a small cup before he had left the college campus.
“It’s superb. I hope the young man can put (the hand) to good use,” Lowry said.
Wheeler has become close to the initially shy Mitchell.
Wheeler said he has enjoyed getting to know Mitchell and his family, and looks forward to seeing progress with the 3D-printed hands even after he graduates from the college.
Herrera said the next hand the club is going to work on will be more lifelike than Mitchell’s black and yellow hand. Then Mitchell can decide which version he likes best.
