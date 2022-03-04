MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees narrowed its search Thursday for a new college president to two candidates.
The board will select either Christopher Villa or Clyne Namuo to succeed Tom Keegan, who will retire in August.
Villa is a former president of Portland Community College’s Rock Creek campus (2018-20), where he worked to improve student equity as a member of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s Equity Leadership Council.
He is an advocate for Career Technical Education and partnered with Caterpillar and Peterson to build an electric power facility, expanding high-wage jobs for the next generation.
Villa earned his doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah and has three children with wife Diane, who all began their higher education in community colleges.
Namuo is interim president at Phoenix College where he has worked to improve equity.
He is a peer reviewer at the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits colleges and universities in the United States, and serves as the chair of the commission’s diversity committee.
Namuo earned his doctorate in higher education strategy from the University of Arizona and has five children with wife Tiana.
Villa and Namuo were selected as finalists from 46 applicants for the position.
Both will travel to Skagit Valley College’s Mount Vernon and Whidbey Island campuses next week for community forums, which the public may attend either in person or via Zoom.
Attendees can meet the finalists, ask questions and give feedback to the board. Visit SVC’s website to register for the forums.
