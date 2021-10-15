MOUNT VERNON — After 43 years working in the state's community and technical college system, Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan has announced his retirement.
Keegan, who attended Skagit Valley College, took the reins as president in March 2012.
"I am forever grateful to have been able to come full circle from student to president at the college that set me on an inspiring and life-changing educational journey," he said in a news release from the college.
Keegan's retirement will be effective Aug. 31, 2022.
Among Keegan's accomplishments as president are: the founding of its first two baccalaureate programs, environmental conservation and applied management; the formation of the state's first two-year craft brewing program; and the development, in partnership with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, of a dental health aide therapist degree, one of only three such programs in the country.
“Under Tom’s exceptional leadership, the college has embraced the principles of respect, integrity, open and honest communication, collaboration, and compassion,” Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees Chair Flora Perez-Lucatero said in the release. “Skagit Valley College is viewed as a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion work, and our college prides itself in serving our diverse populations, and meeting students where they are.”
Under Keegan's direction, equity has been a front and center goal of the college.
Since 2012, the number of Latino students enrolled at the college has doubled to 24%, the release states.
Keegan began his career at Tacoma Community College, before moving on to become vice president of student services at South Puget Sound Community College, vice president of instruction and student services at Columbia Basin College, and president of Peninsula College.
The Board of Trustees will now begin the process of hiring a new president, the release states. That person should be named by April.
