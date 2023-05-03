Skagit Valley College President Christopher Villa was honored with a Paragon Award for New Presidents from the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during its annual convention April 21.
The award goes to college presidents who have served less than three years and have shown support of student success initiatives and taken an interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders, according to a news release.
Villa started at Skagit Valley College in September 2022.
In less than a year at the college, he has strengthened relationships with school superintendents within the college's service district and helped increase enrollment by 24% compared to last spring, according to the release.
"I am deeply honored for this recognition by our chapter," Villa said in the release. "I'm so proud of the accomplishments these students have worked toward academically and through their work for their fellow students and the community."
There were 406 eligible college presidents, of which 28 were selected for awards. Nominations were done by students.
"These college presidents have students-first leadership styles and made it a priority to support student success both inside and outside the classroom," Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner said in the release. "This award is special because it comes directly from the students, and it is evidence of the gratitude they feel for the support for them and students like them."
