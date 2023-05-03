goskagit

Skagit Valley College President Christopher Villa was honored with a Paragon Award for New Presidents from the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during its annual convention April 21. 

The award goes to college presidents who have served less than three years and have shown support of student success initiatives and taken an interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders, according to a news release. 


