MOUNT VERNON — A new building planned for Skagit Valley College will be named Keegan Commons, after the college’s soon-retiring president, Tom Keegan.
The vision for the commons building was to serve as an entrance for students accessing campus from the east parking lot, where they’re currently walking past a loading dock and through narrow passageways between buildings, Keegan said.
And as the college has grown over the years, a vast majority of students now enter the campus from the east side.
“I believe the physical environment sets the tone for the human environment — for the learning, teaching … and sense of community,” Keegan said. “We want to create a welcoming, open arms, open hearts entrance for the vast majority of students that come to the Mount Vernon campus.”
Keegan, who has served as president at the school since March 2012, announced in October that he will retire at the end of August.
At his retirement party on June 6, the college’s Board of Trustees surprised Keegan with the announcement that the new building would be named after him.
Keegan said the announcement was a beautiful surprise.
“I was speechless. Just speechless,” Keegan said. “... I’m just so honored beyond words by the board’s decision to recognize me in this way. … It’s caused me to reflect even more on how important the (Skagit Valley College) has been in my life.”
After the initial shock and surprise subsided, Keegan said he experienced a flashback to his days as an 18-year-old student at the college, not knowing what he wanted to study or what he wanted to do for a career.
“By the time I left two years later with my AA degree, I knew exactly what I wanted to do as a career. I wanted to work at a community college,” Keegan said. “I had no concept or thought of being a college president, but I knew I wanted to work at a community college and serve the diverse types of students that a community college serves.”
Having a building named after him at the college that set him on his path, Keegan feels a sense of gratitude for what the college has done for him, he said.
In his retirement, Keegan said he will continue to support the college in any way that he can, albeit in a very different role.
“I love this college and everything it’s done for me and what it’s done for thousands and thousands of students,” Keegan said.
The new commons building will provide an upgrade to the library; provide learning labs and a tutoring center where students can receive academic support; provide community gathering spaces for students; and become the culinary program’s new home, with the most up to date equipment and laboratory space.
Tim Wheeler, director of facilities and plant operations at the college, said the predesign report for the building has been completed and submitted to the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, with hopes of beginning design this summer if the project is approved by the state Office of Financial Management.
The predesign phase of the project involved identifying what the building would accommodate.
The design phase will involve the development of construction documents and blueprints.
The school plans to complete the design phase by the end of the 2023 academic year and move on to the bidding process for contractors and eventual construction of the building in July 2023 — if the school receives funding from the state Legislature in its two-year capital systems budget next spring.
If the school doesn’t secure funding for construction, it will have to wait until July 2025 for the next round of funding.
The project will be primarily state funded.
The college will spend $2 million from its reserves for the demolition of the administrative annex building where the new commons building will stand, and for the remodeling of various buildings around campus to house the offices that are now in the administrative annex.
Megan Scott O’Bryan, vice chair on the Board of Trustees, said the decision to name the commons building after Keegan was a natural choice and the least the board could do to thank him for his years of leadership and the impact he has had on the college and community.
“(Keegan has) been a fantastic, transformational, truly gifted leader, and he deserves … a legacy like that,” Scott O’Bryan said. “... He is able to instill pride, confidence and a sense of ownership in every person on that campus … and has really made the college feel more like a community, and also part of the larger community in Skagit Valley.”
