Eighteen cadets graduated Dec. 17 from Skagit Valley College’s Parks Ranger Law Enforcement Academy.
The graduates from the 39th class received certificates at the ceremony on the college's Mount Vernon campus. The ceremony also included a performance by the Bellingham Pipe Band and remarks by representatives of various organizations and agencies.
According to a news release, cadets started the academy’s 17-week, 728-hour curriculum in August, learning constitutional, state and criminal law and traffic codes; law enforcement operations such as search and seizure and suspect apprehension; and skills including firearms use and physical fitness performance.
The graduates have gained experience through exercises of potential real-world scenarios ranging from a mock courtroom setting to assisting the public, and passed multiple federally-administered academic tests.
The Skagit Valley College Parks Ranger Law Enforcement Academy is one of six college and university level accredited programs approved by the National Park Service, according to the release, having started in 1990.
Graduates of the current class are from Washington, Hawaii, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Illinois, according to the release. Several cadets attended with sponsorships from Washington State Parks and Snohomish County Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.