PRLEA Graduates

The 39th graduating class of Skagit Valley College's Parks Ranger Law Enforcement Academy.

 Photo by Nathaniel Soria

Eighteen cadets graduated Dec. 17 from Skagit Valley College’s Parks Ranger Law Enforcement Academy.

The graduates from the 39th class received certificates at the ceremony on the college's Mount Vernon campus. The ceremony also included a performance by the Bellingham Pipe Band and remarks by representatives of various organizations and agencies.


