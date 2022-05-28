BOW — “Who wants to go stand in the belly of an elephant?” Joe Treat asked the children gathered in his yard Thursday.
Treat, a local artist with a knack for sculpting animals big and small from driftwood plucked off beaches, spent about an hour showing off his work to 15 students from the five elementary schools in the Burlington-Edison School District.
The students, who are part of the Burlington-Edison Highly Capable Program, learned about Treat’s process for making the sculptures — from collecting the wood, to choosing an animal, to carving the pieces, to securing them together.
The zoo-like lawn of his Bow home, which includes a rendering of the Loch Ness monster, a stegosaurus, two giraffes and other animals, is a passion project for Treat.
“I have people ask me to make things for them all the time,” Treat said while chatting with the students’ chaperones. “I have sold pieces in the past, but I don’t want to turn this into a job. I don’t want to lose my joy.”
Treat is happy to share his passion with others.
The Burlington-Edison School District’s highly capable program was developed in response to state legislation requiring schools to identify and differentiate learning opportunities for highly capable learners, said Hi-Cap Specialist Karin Brown.
“These learners will pick up things the first time, where it might take others several times. It just fits with their brain and they get it,” she said. “It can be advanced verbal language or quantitative where they interpret the world as numerical or the visual-spatial one where they see things that go together and make connections that way.”
Each week, the students spend about an hour working with Brown.
She curates activities that are focused on an aspect of their respective grade-level curriculum, allowing them to explore the idea or concept more deeply. Brown also teaches and discusses social and emotional issues that highly capable students often encounter in their day-to-day lives.
“An important aspect of our group time is thinking out of the box and celebrating ideas,” Brown said. “Students enjoy being with others who think the way they do.”
Because she is currently teaching a unit on perspective, Brown was happy to hear Treat mention his ability to look at a piece of wood in a few different ways and come up with multiple options for the final product.
Thursday’s field trip was the students’ first since returning to school following the closure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some students walked close to Treat, listening to every word and asking questions. Others sprinted around the yard, crawling in and around the animals.
After Treat’s walking tour through the yard, he asked the students to share their favorite pieces.
Almost every animal had at least one admirer, but the elephant was a crowd favorite.
“I just like to see the kids see the world through unique perspectives and he (Treat) definitely has a unique point of view,” said Kandice Voile, one of the parent chaperones.
Treat has completed 110 pieces since he began sculpting in 2015. He dreams of one day sculpting a life-size dinosaur.
Treat’s latest project, a prehistoric alligator of sorts, is being put together in the shop behind his home, surrounded by hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of driftwood.
“I hope the kids that came today find that everyone has something they can do better than others,” Treat said. “I want them to know it’s never too late to find your passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.