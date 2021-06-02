SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Tough times call for tough decisions, which is what many — especially those in leadership roles — have had to do during the past year.
On a monthly — and sometimes weekly — basis, Skagit County's seven public school district superintendents have had to make tough decisions, ones that collectively earned them a Community Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators.
On Wednesday, however, the seven superintendents chose to forego the award and instead have it go to a person they deemed a true community hero: Skagit County Public Health Communicable Disease Manager Polly Dubbel, who they say has worked just as hard, if not harder, than any of them this year.
"Honestly, we could not have done it without her," Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett said. "We couldn't thank you enough. It's a special person that goes that far for school districts."
For every decision the school districts had to make since March 2020, Dubbel was there to guide them, Barrett said.
"We couldn't have gotten these kids in school, or even done remote (learning), without you," Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman said.
Dubbel, who thought Wednesday she was attending a regularly scheduled meeting with the superintendents, said she is honored to receive the award.
"It's so funny to think of all the different stages we've been through," Dubbel said.
During the past 15 months, Skagit County Public Health and the seven school districts have created a bond that they may not otherwise formed, Dubbel said.
Dubbell has felt the same way about working with the superintendents that they have with her, she said.
"We won't let these (relationships) go," Dubbel said.
