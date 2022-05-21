...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Snohomish and southwestern Skagit Counties through 745 PM PDT...
At 716 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Arlington, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Marysville, Arlington, Lake Goodwin, Lake Mcmurray, Smokey Point,
Bryant, Silvana, Warm Beach, North Marysville and Stimson Crossing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College hosted its annual SVC Powwow on Saturday at Tollefson Plaza on its Mount Vernon campus.
The powwow featured drummers and dancers representing tribes from across the U.S and Canada.
Vendors lined the dance floor with booths for food, arts & crafts and other merchandise. The event also featured a kids’ booth with crafts organized by Skagit Valley College’s Early Childhood Education Program.
Anthony Bluehorse, the emcee, kept the crowd upbeat while introducing drummers and dancers throughout the day.
“I have traveled the country,” Bluehorse reminisced to the crowd. “I have brought with me the love of my tribe and knowledge passed down. It is an honor to MC this powwow with all that knowledge.”
The Grand Entry featured head staff such as Head Man Sheldon Shebala and Head Women Paula Shebala.
Veterans were welcome to take part in the Grand Entry to recognize their service to the country.
The event ran until the retiring of the colors at 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.