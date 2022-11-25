Three students from Skagit County high schools have joined a select group.
The three received American FFA degrees from the National FFA Organization, a national group focused on agricultural education.
Dylan Carpenter of Sedro-Woolley High School, Aleigh Davis of Mount Vernon High School and Lyssa Killgo of Burlington-Edison High School received the highest honor awarded by the FFA.
Less than 1% of FFA members receive an American degree, Jacklyn Bennett, Sedro-Woolley High School’s former FFA adviser, said in an email.
Achieving an American degree requires a student to complete a qualifying supervised agricultural experience.
Students must invest and earn $10,000 as an independent business owner or hold a professional position as an employee and work 2,250 hours, according to a news release from Mount Vernon High School.
In addition, recipients have to complete community service and educational requirements, and demonstrate leadership and civic involvement.
Carpenter and Davis said they learned they received their American degrees while at the Skagit County Fair this summer.
Carpenter said she smiled ear-to-ear the entire day.
Davis said the moment didn’t feel real. It was the culmination of years of her life dedicated to her goals in FFA.
For her supervised agricultural experience, Davis raised market animals for auction and showed breeding stock, she said.
In total, she raised six dairy cattle, 16 beef cattle and three sheep, and managed two chicken projects, according to a news release.
Davis said she started with no knowledge on raising livestock.
She leased land on which to keep her market steers, and at 4 to 6 a.m. every day, she headed out to feed and care for her animals, she said.
Before she obtained a driver’s license, she relied on others to give her rides to the property.
Carpenter started raising dairy cattle as a high school freshman. With no knowledge or background in agriculture, she said Bennett supported her through her FFA journey.
Carpenter said she never expected to pursue agriculture. Instead, she said she planned to go into the military after high school.
Then Bennett’s guidance and Carpenter’s participation in her local FFA chapter sparked an interest in agriculture.
By managing animals and managing money, public speaking and making sales to farmers, Carpenter said she’s learned skills she will use for the rest of her life.
“I was such a shy girl when I was a freshman I never would have imagined that I’d (have done) what I’d done,” Carpenter said.
For Killgo’s supervised agricultural experience, she worked at a local sheep dairy, and showed market lambs and hogs.
“Over the six years working toward my American, I have learned that hard work and perseverance is the key to being successful in school, work and life,” Killgo said in an email.
Carpenter hopes to one day work as an agriculture teacher, and plans to major in agricultural education in college.
Davis continues to raise and show dairy and beef cattle, works in the agriculture industry, and aims to pursue a degree in agriculture, according to the release.
Killgo attends Washington State University and studies animal sciences management and production with a minor in agribusiness economics. She wants to work as an agriculture teacher, she said.
