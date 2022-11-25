FFA Honors

From left, Dylan Carpenter, Aleigh Davis and Lyssa Killgo received American FFA degrees.

 Submitted photo

Three students from Skagit County high schools have joined a select group.

The three received American FFA degrees from the National FFA Organization, a national group focused on agricultural education.


