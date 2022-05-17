BAY VIEW — As COVID-19 case numbers have dropped, the Breazeale Interpretive Center has seen an increase in school tours.
A popular feature of the center at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is the touch pool facility that was installed while the center was closed during the pandemic and opened to visitors as COVID restrictions tapered down in August.
“The touch tanks add a cool new element,” said Mark Olson, who manages the center. “We find we have more returning visitors than ever. Something about getting to be hands on with the fish helps people, especially kids, learn even more.”
The touch pool facility is free and features star fish, sea anemone and a red octopus.
To construct the touch pools, a wall was knocked down to create more space, Olson said.
The room starts with an overhead tank of brightly colored fish and moves toward aquariums. The aquariums were constructed about 12 years ago.
Peter Pans Pre-School led by longtime teacher Miss Punky brought two groups of students to the facility Thursday.
The students lit up with joy after being told they could touch some of the sea creatures they had been learning about.
“This place is great for the kids,” Miss Punky said. “They have had a great time in the touch pools. This is the first day I have brought students. Both groups of students and siblings learned a lot.”
Padilla Bay educator Susan Wood took the students through the interpretive center.
She pointed out special features such as what is known as the “baby” tank, which holds a variety of small fish for visitors to see up close. Wood noted that all sea life in the exhibit is native to the Salish Sea.
Volunteers are important to the care and maintenance of the fish, but also in managing the touch pool facility, Olson said. Volunteers help watch over the touch pools when groups of visitors go through the exhibit.
Jude Apple, director of the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, also noted what volunteers mean to this relatively new feature at the center.
“Volunteers are an important part of the way we are able to provide a valuable visitor experience to the interpretive center,” Apple said.
He said those interested in volunteering can reach out to the reserve.
Funding for the touch pool project came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and from Padilla Bay Foundation fundraising, Apple said.
The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
The center holds many spring programs, including Saturday fish feedings and plankton education. Events can be found at padillabay.gov.
