High COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in Skagit County have prompted two school districts to pull back on in-person learning.
The Concrete School District announced Friday plans to bring students back to campus four days a week, but by Monday evening had pulled back on those plans, citing increasing case numbers, and staffing and logistical challenges.
Instead, the district announced that through the rest of the school year it will remain in its current hybrid model, where students attend classes in person two days a week and remotely the other three days.
"We regret that we are unable to increase in-person learning but, feel with increased Covid-19 numbers in Skagit County and the difficulty in implementing this change, it will be more effective to focus efforts on the Summer learning recovery and preparing for the 2021-22 school year," the district said on its Facebook page.
After bringing back its students to campuses full time on April 19, the Sedro-Woolley School District announced Monday it would also be pulling back on some of its in-person time.
Beginning next week, students in grades 7-12 will attend in-person classes for half-days each of the five days, the district announced in a letter sent to families.
"I recognize another learning model shift — in a year that has already seen so many changes — will be difficult," Superintendent Phil Brockman said in the letter. "However, we believe that half-day, in-person learning will better support students’ social-emotional well-being and academic development."
The district's new plan will remain in place at least until COVID-19 transmission numbers in the county drop to below 200 cases per 100,000 residents for at least seven days.
At that point the district will re-evaluate whether to return to full-time in-person learning, the letter states.
