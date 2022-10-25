MOUNT VERNON — Fourteen Mount Vernon High School students worked this summer alongside a Western Washington University biology professor to build a microscope to examine single-cell organisms.
For two and a half weeks at Little Mountain Elementary School, the high schoolers built and deconstructed individual components of the microscope until the microscope was finished.
The project was funded by part of a $908,000 grant awarded to the professor, Nick Galati, by the National Science Foundation.
Galati plans to keep working with the students over the next two years.
The work done this summer — and over the next two years — is a collaboration between Galati and the Mount Vernon School District’s GEAR UP program, which aims to help students graduate from high school and move onto college.
Galati connected with Manny Espinoza, the district’s GEAR UP coordinator, to recruit students for the program.
The students, who are now in the 10th grade, will work to understand the impact of water pollution on cellular organisms as they build a portfolio and start thinking about college.
As a first-generation college student himself, Galati focused his grant on developing working relationships between high school students and Western Washington University faculty.
Without exposure to college campuses and involvement in the college application process early in his high school career, Galati thinks he probably wouldn’t have gone to college.
His vision is to get students involved with a college through hands-on science activities.
“(One college visit) can have an impact, but it’s probably not going to transform or change the trajectory (of a student),” Galati said.
According to the grant award, Galati hopes to combine the hands-on science training with family engagement, enrichment activities and college application assistance to increase the likelihood of the students enrolling in STEM undergraduate programs.
The 14 students have agreed to return for a second summer in the program, Galati said.
To maintain a relationship with them throughout the academic year, they will visit Western’s campus once a quarter to sit in on Galati’s classes, see his research lab and identify colleges in which they are interested.
“I just want to make sure that they have a plan for when they graduate as to whether they’re going to apply to a trade school or whether they’re going to apply to a community college or a four-year college, but those are things that they need to start thinking about now,” Galati said.
Galati’s plan for the second summer is to have students use the microscope they helped build to investigate the impact of water quality in Skagit County on the swimming behavior of single-cell organisms called protists.
In the third summer, students will create scientific presentations to showcase their data and research to the Western community.
Additionally, Galati and faculty involved in the program will help the students with college applications, he said.
Galati hopes to then start the program over again with a new group of students, though his efforts will depend on funding, he said.
“If there is funding to do it again, I could start with a new cohort and keep building off the experiences of the prior cohort,” Galati said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s something that I really believe in.”
Espinoza said for many students in the program, their views on attending college and entering STEM fields have changed.
“They said, ‘I could just see myself doing science or see myself attending the school.’ They wanted to purchase a sweater from the college,” Espinoza said. “I think it was just overall (a) great outcome and (helped move) students towards higher ed opportunities.”
Espinoza said the district will look into continuing to offer opportunities such as Galati’s, and will work to include more students in the future.
