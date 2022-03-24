MOUNT VERNON — A remodel is underway on Mount Vernon High School's Old Main, where crews are gutting the 100-year-old building and bringing it up to modern standards.
Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said the project is on track to be completed in August, giving staff time to prepare for the arrival of students for the new school year in September.
The remodel, which began early last year, includes improvements to the school's auditorium, new windows, a new roof, repairs to brick and terra cotta tiles, and updated electrical and security systems.
Two stair towers are being built as well, with the goal of improving the flow of students, said Bill Nutting, assistant superintendent with the district.
"The spaces before, they had been well used," he said. "It's ready for this kind of improvement."
Tim Lewis, superintendent with contractor Lydig Construction, said he is honored to work on a community institution such as Old Main.
Buildings this old often make for a difficult remodel, but he said Old Main was built sturdier than he would have expected for the time, and has withstood the years well.
Throughout the remodel, crews have uncovered graffiti left over the past century, and have thought about the countless students who walked the halls.
"It's more than a construction project," Lewis said. "You're working on history."
Vivanco said this is the fourth of five construction projects funded by a $106.4 million voter-approved bond proposal that was passed in 2016.
Most recently, the district completed a remodel on the high school's administration building, which sits next to Old Main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.