A team of local organizations and businesses gathered more than 1,500 pounds of pet food to be given out at food banks throughout the county.
The drive held at Country Store in Burlington last weekend raised 1,541 pounds of pet food and received $578 in donations. Donations will boost Skagit Pet Pantries, a new initiative that will facilitate donations of pet food distributed through five local food banks.
Last weekend’s drive was a “Stuff the Bus” event organized among several local groups, including Skagit Transit and members of Leadership Skagit.
Silvia Reed, a member of a five-member team with Leadership Skagit that’s been working to launch Skagit Pet Pantries, said she and her teammates were thrilled with the result.
“We can start any project, but the community makes it happen,” Reed said.
Skagit Pet Pantries is a newly launched program affiliated with Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) and Skagit County 4-H. Donors can give money through the project’s website at skagitpetpantries.org or donate pet food at participating locations including Pioneer Market Place in La Conner, Red Apple in Mount Vernon and Country Store in Burlington.
The food will be distributed through local food banks. Currently participating locations are Neighbors in Need in Mount Vernon, Anacortes 100 Food Bank, Concrete Food Bank, Community Covenant Food Bank in Clear Lake and La Conner Sunrise Food Bank.
