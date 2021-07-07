Three candidates enter the Aug. 3 primary election hoping to advance to the general election for United General Hospital District 304's Commissioner Position 1 role.
Mioara Cretu, Debra Lancaster and Greg Thramer are each running to join the five-member board.
Thramer, the finance director for the Port of Skagit, said in a questionnaire submitted to the Skagit Valley Herald that his budget experience will help him deliver quality care without excessive cost to taxpayers.
"I will take what I have learned and executed over my career of optimizing funds and resources to provide quality services to our patients," he said. "With my experience, I can help ensure that hospital budgets will meet the needs of the organization and the taxpayer. I have created and managed both private and public balanced budgets and financial reports with clean audits. I intend to use my successful experiences to help the hospital deliver high-quality services at a reasonable cost to the taxpayers."
Lancaster, a Skagit Women's and Alliance Network award winner and retired executive director of United Way of Skagit County, said keeping the community healthy — both mentally and physically — will be her top priority.
"The past few years have shown us how critical it is to be proactive with our individual health and to ensure everyone has access to healthy food, activities, and care. I pledge to work closely with the district to bring innovative wellness programs to all of our diverse community," Lancaster said.
Cretu declined to respond to questions submitted by the Skagit Valley Herald. She instead referred to her campaign website, where she said she has experience running group homes and volunteering with organizations such as the Alzheimer's Society and Women's Professional Network.
She said her focus on the United General board would include reaching out to underserved communities such as the Latino, geriatric and homeless populations.
"Together, hopefully we'll find solutions for our community," she said.
The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the general election to be held Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.