Four Skagit County school districts will be asking voters in their districts to approve levies in the Feb. 8 special election.
Each of the seven levies going before voters are replacement levies.
While the Sedro-Woolley School District has one levy on the ballot, the Burlington-Edison, Anacortes and Conway school districts each have two.
The ballots for the election go in the mail to voters on Wednesday.
Sedro-Woolley School District
The district has an educational programs and operations (EPO) levy on the ballot.
According to the ballot measure, funding from the replacement levy would go toward employee costs (such as salaries), instructional materials, special programs, activities and sports, technology systems operation, transportation costs, maintenance of facilities and other non-capital expenses.
If the levy is approved, property owners in the district are expected to pay $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value in each of the four years of the levy. This is the same rate as the current levy.
Even though the levy has a $2.50 rate, if the community’s assessed property value increases beyond 5% per year, property owners will pay less than the $2.50 rate.
Burlington-Edison School District
The district has on the ballot a four-year educational programs and operations (EPO) levy and a four-year capital projects levy.
For the replacement EPO levy, property owners in the district are expected to pay $2.10 per $1,000 in assessed property value in each of the four years of the levy.
If the replacement capital projects levy is approved, property owners would pay 72 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value the first year, 67 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value the next, 62 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in the third and 58 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in the fourth.
According to the ballot measure, the EPO levy will support the district’s educational programs and services, including teaching, school supplies, technology, athletics, buildings and transportation.
And the capital projects levy would go toward acquiring and installing computer technology, related technology infrastructure, administrative expenses, and other necessary equipment purchases and facility improvements.
Anacortes School District
The district has an educational programs and operations (EPO) levy, and a technology and capital levy on the ballot.
The replacement levies have a combined estimated rate of $1.28 per $1,000 in assessed property value. That is 32 cents lower than the existing levies, which were approved by voters in 2018.
According to the district, the EPO levy will help pay for such things as smaller class sizes, advanced placement courses, mental health support and athletics.
And the technology and capital levy will provide funding for such things as laptops, online curricula, technology specialists to support teaching and learning, and building upgrades to improve energy efficiency, increase safety and maintain building longevity.
Conway School District
The district has an educational programs and operations (EPO) levy, and a technology capital projects levy on the ballot.
The replacement EPO levy rate will be $1.71 per 1,000 in assessed property value for 2023, $1.68 in 2024, $1.65 in 2025 and $1.61 in 2026.
The replacement technology capital projects levy rate will be 11 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value for the first two years of the levy, and 10 cents for the final two years.
The rates of the current levies are $1.74 per $1,000 in assessed property value for the EPO levy and 12 cents per $1,000 for the technology levy.
According to the district, the EPO levy will be used for teaching, school supplies, technology, athletics, buildings and transportation.
And the technology capital projects levy will allow the district to maintain and modernize its educational facilities through the acquisition, installation and replacement, as needed, of technology equipment, systems, facilities and projects.
