Jennie Beltramini and incumbent Bill Shaw were on top Tuesday night in the race for an open spot on the five-person Anacortes School Board.
With Beltramini at 1,940 votes and Shaw at 1,475, the two have put themselves well ahead of Anacortes Lutheran Preschool Director Maggie Santos, who had 888.
If no large change occurs before election certification Aug. 20, the two current front-runners will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
Shaw, a research professor at Naval Postgraduate School, is seeking a second term on the board. He is most proud of the work the board has done on the budget and strategic plan in his first term.
"I'm certainly glad to have made it through to the general election," Shaw said Tuesday evening. "Looks like I'll have a little more work to do,"
Jennie Beltramini is an educator who currently works for a national nonprofit organization.
"Once the results are final from the primary, I will look forward to having a longer period of time to talk to people in the community and have conversations about what the community is looking for from the school board," she said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.