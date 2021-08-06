Griffin Berger passed Rebecca Skrinde on Friday in their bid to get on the Nov. 2 general election ballot for a seat on the Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners.
Skagit County Elections Department staff counted another 2,341 ballots Friday, leaving only about 80 left uncounted countywide.
The final batch of votes will be counted just ahead of election certification on Aug. 17. This is the point when results are finalized, and the top two candidates in each race earn spots in the Nov. 2 general election.
With 1,602 votes, or about 31% of the total in his race, Mahlon Hull is still the top vote-getter in the race for Port of Skagit commissioner.
Berger has 1,203 votes and Skrinde 1,202. On primary election night Tuesday, Berger trailed Skrinde by 35 votes.
In the race for Anacortes mayor, City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller continue to hold the top two spots. They each have significant leads over Tammy Guffey.
Walters holds 50% of the vote, or 3,533 votes, and Miller holds about 47%, or 3,340 votes. Guffey has 4% of the total, or 279 votes.
Sedro-Woolley City Council member Kevin Loy appears to be on his way out, as his two opponents are well ahead of him.
Challengers Nickolas Lavacca and David Baer have 833 votes and 535 votes, respectively, while Loy has 302.
