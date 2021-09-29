First-time candidate Stefanie LeJeunesse is challenging Peter Browning for a seat on the Skagit Regional Health Board of Commissioners.
The seven-member board oversees the 137-bed Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon and 28 Skagit Regional Health clinics across three counties.
Commissioners serve six-year terms.
Browning, who is also a Skagit County commissioner, has been a hospital commissioner since 2016.
The 67-year-old said he is running for re-election to ensure quality health care for the community.
“Quality health care is one of the most important components of a strong community,” he said. “My 30 years in public health and health care experience gives me a very important perspective especially as it pertains to the value of prevention for keeping a community strong.”
He said the biggest challenge for Skagit Regional Health is maintaining quality services in a system that overpays specialty care providers and underpays general practitioners.
“It is a constant struggle to maintain quality services where the allowable profits are barely enough to cover next years’ inflation effects,” he said.
Browning said the board must continue to focus on specialties that generate revenue for the hospital, and work with state legislators on laws that support quality care.
He said he is the best candidate “because of my experience and my relentless commitment to Skagit County and its citizens.”
LeJeunesse, 41, is a writer, editor and private childbirth educator.
She served on the board of the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, founded and organized the Mount Vernon LGBTQ+ Pride event, and founded the Mount Vernon Period Pantry, which provides free menstrual products.
LeJeunesse said the hospital board could do better in serving the entire community.
“As someone with a chronic cancer diagnosis, a young family and a modest income, I feel able to represent the majority of Skagit Valley rather than the few, while bringing a unique perspective to the board of commissioners,” she said.
She said in recent years, Skagit Regional Health has lost public support due to issues such as the proposal to sell Hospice of the Northwest.
“Winning back the trust of its electorate will be essential for the board of commissioners,” she said.
LeJeunesse said she would push for more transparency in decision-making and making commissioners more accessible to the public. She would also like to see more mobile health clinics, needle exchanges and other services.
“I am a fresh voice who represents middle-income folks with families, simply trying to avoid getting sick because the bills are too high,” she said.
LeJeunesse said Browning has a conflict of interest because he serves as both a county commissioner and a hospital commissioner.
Browning said he has checked with both county and hospital lawyers on potential conflicts of interest.
“They both agreed that as long as I recused myself at the county when a vote would impact the hospital in any way and conversely I would recuse myself from a hospital vote that would impact the county,” he said of avoiding conflicts of interest.
