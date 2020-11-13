Peter Browning and Ron Wesen closed in Friday on winning their races for seats on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
When the county Elections Department updated its totals from the Nov. 3 election, Browning led Mary Hudson by 10,717 votes and Wesen led Mark Lundsten by 4,213.
The county estimates it has 3,400 ballots left to count.
In all, the Elections Department has counted 70,286 ballots for an election turnout of 82%. Its next update is Monday.
In the race for a judge position in Skagit County Superior Court, Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski holds a 214-vote lead over Tom Seguine.
Yost Neidzwski has led since election night, but her lead has gotten smaller with each update.
Those leading races in the 10th Legislative District maintained their advantages.
Republican Ron Muzzall leads Democrat Helen Price Johnson by 1,714 votes in the race for the district's seat in the state Senate, Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 871 votes for one state House seat, and Democrat Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 748 votes in the race for other.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties, including parts of Mount Vernon.
