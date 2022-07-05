The League of Women Voters of Skagit County is teaming up with neighboring leagues to put on six candidate forums for the Aug. 2 primary election.
Candidates for the two state House of Representatives seats in the 39th Legislative District will take part in recorded forums.
The forum for Position 1 was to be recorded Tuesday and the one for Position 2 on Wednesday. They will be available after their recording dates at skagitlwv.org.
The four other candidate forums will be streamed live, then recordings will be available after the streaming dates.
The forum for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be streamed at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Zoom link will be available at lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org.
The forum for the two state House of Representatives seats in the 10th Legislative District will be streamed at 7 p.m. July 11. The Zoom link will be available at lwvwhidbey.org on July 10.
A forum for secretary of state will be at 6:30 p.m. July 14 at tvw.org.
All recorded forms will also be available at skagitlwv.org.
