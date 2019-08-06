Sedro-Woolley City Council

From left, Kevin Loy, Judith Dunn Lee, Dave Bates and Brendan McGoffin.

In the four-way race for the Sedro-Woolley City Council Ward 1 position, incumbent Judith Dunn Lee appears likely to be losing the seat to which she was elected in 2015 after running uncontested.

Dunn Lee had the least number of votes according to the initial ballot count released about 9 p.m. Tuesday, with 10 votes, or about 9%.

In the lead were first-time candidates Brendan McGoffin and Dave Bates. McGoffin had 38 votes, or 36%. Bates had 30 votes, or 28%. 

Former Sedro-Woolley City Councilman Kevin Loy wasn't far behind Bates, with 29 votes, or 27%.

The top two after primary election certification advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

McGoffin, who held the lead as of Tuesday night, is the youngest in the race, at 27 years old. He has said he believes his age could be advantageous in serving the council, in offering fresh perspective and a way to connect with young residents of Sedro-Woolley.

"I can relate to a lot of the younger voters, and I was born and raised in Sedro-Woolley, so now that I'm settled here I feel it's a chance to give back to the community," he said. 

He said he also sees it as a chance to help shape the future of the city for his 1-year-old daughter and future generations.

McGoffin was excited to see he was in the lead Tuesday night for the position, which comes with a four-year term.

"It feels good ... and I'm excited to continue talking to more people and getting to know people in my ward — and I hope that I get to represent them," he said.

