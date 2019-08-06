Christine Cleland-McGrath came away Tuesday night with a strong lead for athe Anacortes City Council seat being vacated by four-term Councilman Brad Adams.
First-time candidate Cleland-McGrath, a Realtor and Anacortes planning commissioner, received 560 votes, or about 48% of votes counted in the race for the City Council Ward 2 seat.
Sara Holahan, a retired librarian, received 304 votes, followed by chief financial and operations officer Dom Tor Fleming, who received 292 votes.
The top two vote-getters after the primary election is certified Aug. 20 advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
If elected, Cleland-McGrath said she would focus on housing and providing more living-wage jobs in the community.
Holahan, who ran unsuccessfully for a City Council seat in 2017, said some of her priorities would include environmental protection, renewable energy and more housing choices.
