The three-way race for Hamilton Town Council Position 2 is fairly close as of the first tally released Tuesday night.
Of the 41 votes counted, Theresa Boots was in the lead, with 20 votes, or about 48%.
Incumbent Brian Kirkpatrick and Travis Patrick weren't far behind, with Kirkpatrick having 12 votes and Patrick having nine as of about 9 p.m.
In a race with so few votes, it's possible those heading to the general election in November could change as ballots continue to be counted in the days ahead.
Little is known about Boots' reasons for pursuing the council seat or goals for the town, as she has not responded to the Skagit Valley Herald's requests for comment.
