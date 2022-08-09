Counties throughout the state on Tuesday continued to count ballots from the Aug. 2 primary election.
Regionally, after Tuesday’s counts were released in the late afternoon, Skagit County had an estimated 600 ballots left to count, Snohomish County 200, Whatcom County 180, San Juan County 75 and Island County 25.
Skagit County has released ballot counts for six consecutive work days since the day of the election.
In the race for 39th Legislative District state House of Representatives Position 1, incumbent Robert Sutherland leads with 12,688 votes, or about 33% of the vote. Challenger Sam Low remains second in the four-candidate race, with 10,401 votes, or about 27%.
Incumbent Carolyn Eslick leads her 39th district Position 2 race with 17,103 votes, or about 45%, compared to challenger Jessica Wadham’s 13,969 votes, or about 37%. This race also has four candidates in the field.
The top two candidates in each race when the primary election is certified Aug. 19 will advance to the November general election.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the top two vote-getters in each of two federal races with three or more candidates remained the same as the previous five days.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat, remains far ahead of the nine other candidates in the race for his seat, with 99,792 votes, or about 46%. Republican Dan Matthews remains in second, with 37,003 votes, or about 17%.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also kept her lead in the race for her seat, with 988,236 votes, or about 53%. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley is second in the 18-candidate field with 630,947 votes, or about 34%.
As of 5:30 p.m. in the eight-candidate secretary of state field, incumbent Steve Hobbs is the leading vote-getter (737,425, about 40%) and Julie Anderson is second (235,975, about 13%).
