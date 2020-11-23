Skagit County all but finished on Monday counting all the ballots from the Nov. 3 general election.
With the election set to be certified Tuesday, Skagit County had an estimated 20 ballots left to count as of Monday afternoon.
Skagit County has counted 74,007 ballots since election night — an 86% turnout.
The Skagit County Superior Court judge race between Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski and Tom Seguine remained the closest on the county ballot.
Yost Neidzwski leads Seguine by 379 votes. Yost Neidzwski has received 31,624 votes and Seguine 31,245.
In the two county commissioner races, Ron Wesen and Peter Browning continue to hold leads.
Wesen leads Mark Lundsten in the District 1 race by 4,438 votes, while Browning leads Mary Hudson in the District 2 contest by 11,211 votes.
Two Skagit County levies are likely to pass.
The levy increase for Fire District 14 in the Alger area leads by 436 votes, while the levy increase for Cemetery District 3 on Guemes Island leads by 202 votes.
