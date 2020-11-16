Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski built on her lead in her Skagit County Superior Court judge race Monday when the county Elections Department released updated election results.
Yost Neidzwski has a 287-vote lead over Tom Seguine — an increase of 73 votes over the last update Friday.
The county counted 2,016 ballots between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon. It estimates it has 1,500 left to count before the election is certified Nov. 24.
The county’s next election update is set for Wednesday.
Ron Wesen and Peter Browning each added to their leads in their Skagit County commissioner races.
Wesen leads Mark Lundsten by 4,420 votes in the District 1 race, while Browning leads Mary Hudson by 11,037 in the District 2 contest.
In the 10th Legislative District, the two state House races remain relatively close.
Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 870 votes, and Democrat Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 745 votes.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties, including parts of Mount Vernon.
