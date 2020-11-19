Skagit County has an estimated 700 ballots left to count after updated election totals were released Thursday afternoon.
The county Elections Department has counted 73,042 ballots from the Nov. 3 general election. With 85,688 registered voters in the county, that is an 85% turnout.
In the closest race on county ballots, Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski leads Tom Seguine by 367 votes in the race for a judge position in Skagit County Superior Court.
In the two county commissioner races, Ron Wesen and Peter Browning continue to hold leads.
Wesen leads Mark Lundsten in the District 1 race by 4,408 votes, while Browning leads Mary Hudson in the District 2 contest by 11,086 votes.
Candidates in two state legislative races remain less than 1,000 votes within one another.
In House races for the 10th Legislative District, Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 862 votes, and Democratic incumbent Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 751 votes.
Gilday and Homola are vying to replace retiring Republican Norma Smith.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties, including parts of Mount Vernon.
Skagit County plans to update its election results Friday. The election will be certified Tuesday.
