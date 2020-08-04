In the race to represent the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Suzan DelBene was the top vote-getter Tuesday in initial primary election results.
DelBene had about 56% of the vote in the early going, with Republican challenger Jeffrey Beeler sitting second in the seven-candidate race at about 32%.
The top two finishers in the race will move on to the general election Nov. 3.
DelBene has spent eight years representing the 1st District, which includes areas of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties.
Election results aren't final until certification, slated for Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.