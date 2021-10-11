Skagit County Fire District 10, which serves residents in Grassmere and Birdsview, is asking voters in the district to approve a levy increase that would allow it to provide more training and equipment for its firefighters.
The district, which has 31 volunteer firefighters, is asking voters in the Nov. 2 general election to allow it to increase its property tax levy to 90 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
"We've been operating on a shoestring budget for years," District 10 Chief Rod Coffell said. "We just can't keep up with what's required by the state."
The levy is currently set at about 60 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, Coffell said.
At that rate, the district has struggled to buy gear for its firefighters or get them the type of training required by state regulations, he said.
"There's no money in our budget for training," Coffell said. "We're just trying to get something where we can be at a decent operating level."
In addition, the district is hoping to build a training structure on its property, Coffell said.
As part of the levy request, the district is asking for the authority to raise that levy by up to 3% each year for five years.
While he hopes voters will approve the levy increase, Coffell said if they don't the district will have to continue to make ends meet.
"We'll figure out a way," he said. "I hope it doesn't (fail)."
