Linda Eiford and Dale Ragan appear set to move forward in the race for a seat on the Skagit Regional Health Board of Commissioners as of Tuesday evening.
Eiford received 1,445 votes in the first primary election tally Tuesday, with Ragan holding the lead with 1,622 votes.
The two are well ahead of candidates Jay Bowen (745 votes) and Brian C. Hill (348 votes) for the position currently held by Commissioner James Hobbs.
Ragan, who served four terms on the Mount Vernon City Council, said in his candidate statement that his education and work experience provide him with the ability to serve as commissioner.
“Hospital management is very intense,” he said in a previous article in the Skagit Valley Herald. “They don’t work on a profit motive; they work on a cost reduction motive.”
Eiford said she wants to be a voice for expanding access to health care for those who can’t or don’t know how to get it.
In a previous article in the Skagit Valley Herald, Eiford expressed her interest in being a voice for expanding access to health care.
“Working in probation, you see the needs of the people,” she said. “They need medical care, alcohol (addiction) treatment, mental health treatment.”
