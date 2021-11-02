Voters living in the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District are approving a replacement maintenance and operation levy.
The six-year levy, which has received 3,678 votes for and 1,659 against, would help with upkeep of the pool.
Property owners in the district would pay about $11.38 per $100,000 in assessed property value, which would allow the pool to bring in about $760,000 in 2022.
Skagit County Fire District 10 Levy
Voters in Skagit County Fire District 10, which serves residents in Grassmere and Birdsview, are approving a levy increase that would allow it to provide more training and equipment for its firefighters.
The levy is passing with about 59% of the vote — 278 votes for and 190 against.
If passed, the property tax levy would increase to 90 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.The current levy amount is set at about 60 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
As part of the levy request, voters are authorizing the district to raise the levy amount by up to 3% each year for five years.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.