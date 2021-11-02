ANACORTES — Eight votes separated Matt Miller and Ryan Walters in the race for Anacortes mayor after an initial vote count on Tuesday night.
Miller received 2,283 votes, or about 50% of the vote, and Walters received 2,275 votes, with also about 50% of the vote, according to the results posted by the Skagit County Elections Department.
Countywide, there are an estimated 10,000 ballots left to count, with the next count set for Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Miller and Walters, both current Anacortes City Council members, are vying to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not seek reelection.
Miller, 55, has been a council member since 2014. He is a retired Navy commander and former executive officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and former owner of a downtown toy store.
Walters, 41, has been a member of the City Council since 2012. He is the planning director for the Samish Indian Nation and was previously a deputy civil prosecuting attorney for Skagit County. If elected mayor, he will have to resign his position with the Samish.
“I’m withholding judgment until we have our next ballot count,” Walters said by phone Tuesday night. “Certainly lots of people have been talking about it being very close.”
Miller did not immediately respond on Tuesday night to a phone message seeking comment.
The two candidates have differing backgrounds and philosophies.
During his campaign, Miller has cited his leadership experience in the Navy, while Walters has emphasized his expertise in land-use and planning.
Both candidates agreed that Anacortes needs more variety in housing types and sizes. Miller said the city’s new development codes will promote greater variety, while Walters has stated that the city must balance new development with neighborhood character.
Walters has said his priority is ensuring Anacortes remains affordable to middle-class families in the areas of housing and child care. Miller has said “smart growth” on an island with limited buildable space is key and needed to generate tax revenue for city services.
The two have differing voting records on the City Council. Miller has for the past three years voted against the city’s 1% annual property tax increase, along with a citywide inclusion resolution passed in 2019. Walters has voted in favor of both.
