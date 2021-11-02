Concrete Mayor Jason Miller was leading by a landslide Tuesday night when initial general election results were released.
According to the Skagit County Elections Department, Miller had received 74 votes (about 72% of the total) to challenger Lorin Massingale’s 27.
A win will secure Miller a third four-year term as leader of Skagit County’s easternmost municipality.
“I am encouraged by the early return numbers,” Miller told the Skagit Valley Herald. “I appreciate the show of support from Concrete voters for the hard work we’ve been doing and will now be allowed to continue.”
Miller has been mayor since 2014. Prior to that, he served on the Concrete Town Council from 2007 to 2013.
Outside of local government, Miller owns and operates the Concrete Herald, is president of the nonprofit Imagine Concrete Foundation and is co-manager of the town’s community garden.
He has said his goal as a local leader is to improve the quality of life for town residents. His priorities include economic development, community programs, and improved infrastructure and green space.
“This is a very exciting time for Concrete as we push hard to revitalize our economy,” Miller said.
Little is known of Massingale, who did not submit information for the Skagit County voters guide and did not respond to the Skagit Valley Herald’s requests for comment on his campaign.
