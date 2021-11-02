Mahlon Hull is leading Griffin Berger by 786 votes in the race for Port of Skagit commissioner.
After the first election results were released Tuesday night, Hull had 5,605 votes, or about 53% of the total, to Berger’s 4,819 votes, or about 46%.
Both first-time candidates for public office, the two are competing for the seat held by Commissioner Bill Shuler, who did not seek reelection.
Hull is a retired Air Force pilot and Boeing engineer, while Berger, 27, works for Sauk Farms as operations manager.
Port of Anacortes
Incumbent Kathy Pittis is leading candidate Doug Pratt in the Port of Anacortes Commissioner race.
Initial results show Pittis with 5,127 votes, or about 88% of the total, to Pratt’s 653, or about 11%.
Pratt announced in late August he wanted to withdraw from the race, but was too late to be removed from the ballot.
If her lead holds, Pittis will be elected to her second term in office. Prior to that, she worked 21 years for the Port of Anacortes and is currently the president of the Washington Public Ports Association.
