...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Greg Gilday (left) is running against Clyde Shavers.
The race for the 10th Legislative District's Position 1 state House of Representatives seat in the Nov. 8 election sees incumbent Greg Gilday, R-Stanwood, challenged by political newcomer Clyde Shavers, D-Oak Harbor.
Gilday, an attorney, is completing his first term in the position, serving as the ranking member of the Housing, Human Services and Veterans Committee, the assistant ranking member on the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, and a member of the Rules and Capital Budget committees.
Shavers earned a law degree from Yale after eight years in the Navy.
Both are heavily involved in their communities and see such local ties as important factors.
"My family has lived and worked in this community for three generations, and I feel a personal commitment to work for the common good," Gilday said. "Like most people in our community, I saw how Olympia was starting to pick up on some of the worst ideas coming out of Seattle, failing to keep us safe from crime and hurting jobs.
"I hoped my willingness to work across party lines would help solve some of these problems and return some balance and accountability to Olympia. I’m happy to say, I helped steer and improve several bills."
Shavers said he's running to "stand up for his district and our shared American values, fight for what's right and fair, and defend our freedoms and liberties as part of a greater community."
He said, "There is a growing, angry confusion that’s concerned with being politically right or left instead of being simply right or wrong."
Shavers said he cares deeply about affordable housing, quality care for seniors and veterans, education, sustainable fishing and farming, and a healthier environment.
"I will defend our freedoms by protecting a woman’s right to choose, lowering prescription drugs and health care costs, increasing career and technical education in high schools, and fighting for veteran benefits and services," he said.
The state's budget, inflation and the economic downturn are three areas Gilday said he believes need immediate attention.
"Unfortunately, the majority party passed higher taxes and fees and spent too much in the last budget," he said. "Fixing that huge mistake is going to be job one.
"We also need to fix the bad bills that stopped police from doing their job, and address the harm to kids from the pandemic school closures."
Shavers said his campaign is about getting away from divisiveness in politics and ushering in a new generation of young public servants and leaders.
"We need representatives who have accepted the responsibility of defending America and upholding our values when duty calls, who have the courage to welcome new ideas without rigid reactions, and who care for the welfare of others," he said.
