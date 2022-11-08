State Rep. Alex Ramel holds a large lead in the race to retain his 40th Legislative District seat in the state House of Representatives.
In the 40th District’s other state House race, incumbent Debra Lekanoff leads challenger Shannon Perkes.
The 40th District includes San Juan County and portions of Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Position 2
After first-night vote totals were released Tuesday, Ramel had 25,838 votes, or about 77% of the total. Challenger Trevor Smith had 7,134 votes (about 21%).
Ramel, a Democrat from Bellingham, is in his first term in the House. Smith, also a Democrat, has according to the voters pamphlet served as a precinct committee officer in the 40th District since 2019.
Since November 2020, Ramel has served as deputy majority whip for the House Democratic Caucus.
Position 1
Lekanoff, a Democrat, is leading write-in Republican candidate Perkes.
Lekanoff, who was originally running unopposed, leads with 28,205 votes, or about 72%, as of Tuesday night.
She was first elected in 2018 after working 20 years in governmental affairs for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
Perkes, who received 1.68% of the primary election votes, signed up as a write-in candidate at the last second and is a political newcomer.
As of Tuesday night, she had 11,113 votes (about 28%).
