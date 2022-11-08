svh-202211xx-news-election-1.jpg
Skagit County Commissioner candidate Christian Burns (left) and incumbent Lisa Janicki meet with each on other Tuesday shortly after the first round of election results were released at the Skagit County Auditor's Office in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The first batch of election results Tuesday night show Democrat Lisa Janicki ahead in the race for the Skagit County Commissioner seat in District 3. 

The two-term incumbent leads Republican challenger Christian Burns. Janicki had 11,967 votes, or about 62% of the vote, to Burns's 7,213 votes, or about 38%. 


 — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

