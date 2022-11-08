Skagit County Commissioner candidate Christian Burns (left) and incumbent Lisa Janicki meet with each on other Tuesday shortly after the first round of election results were released at the Skagit County Auditor's Office in Mount Vernon.
The first batch of election results Tuesday night show Democrat Lisa Janicki ahead in the race for the Skagit County Commissioner seat in District 3.
The two-term incumbent leads Republican challenger Christian Burns. Janicki had 11,967 votes, or about 62% of the vote, to Burns's 7,213 votes, or about 38%.
The county plans to post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and will release updates regularly until all votes are tallied. Skagit County estimates about 20,000 ballots have yet to be counted.
Results aren’t final until certification, which is set for Nov. 29.
Upon seeing Tuesday's numbers, Janicki thanked the voters for their support. She said she's glad to see voters participating in the election.
"It's been a really ugly political season," she said.
Janicki attributed the support she's received to the work she's done in bringing the cities and county together on homelessness and behavioral health initiatives.
"We see it, we know it," she said. "The data just shows how many people are really suffering in our community."
If her lead holds and she wins another term, she said her hope is that the county can really make progress on these issues.
Burns said there's still tens of thousands of ballots left to count, and it's far too early to throw in the towel.
"It's going to be a long two weeks," he said of the time up until certification. "I don't feel out of it at all."
