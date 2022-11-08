Sam Low
Carolyn Eslick
Republican challenger Sam Low took an early lead Tuesday against incumbent Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, in the race for a state House of Representatives seat in the 39th Legislative District.
Meanwhile, incumbent Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, is leading Democratic opponent Jessica Wadhams, in the 39th's other state House race.
The 39th Legislative District covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
Position 1
Low, a Snohomish County councilman, had 16,206 votes, or about 55% of the vote as of Tuesday night, compared to Sutherland's 12,155 votes, or about 41%.
"I like the place that we're at," Low said in an interview after the early results were posted.
He said he ran a positive campaign that focused on his record, and that he feels the voters appreciate that.
"I ran to give the voters a choice," he said. "It's clear from the results that they're making that choice."
Position 2
Eslick's 18,545 votes, or about 57%, put her ahead of Wadhams's 13,870 votes, or about 43%.
If her lead holds, Eslick will go on to a third term in the state House.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
