Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott is leading in the race to retain his position.
The Democrat from Mount Vernon is being challenged in the general election by Kevin Ewing of Burlington.
Tuesday's first election results show McDermott in the lead with 12,418 votes, or about 68% of the vote. Ewing has 5,867 votes, or about 32%.
McDermott has served as sheriff for the past four years and has more 40 years of law enforcement experience.
Ewing, a first-time candidate, is a self-described "constitutionalist" who states no party preference on the ballot.
Skagit County Auditor
Incumbent Sandy Perkins was in the lead Tuesday with 11,244 votes, or about 59% of the vote.
The Democrat is running against Eric Hull, a Republican.
Hull has 7,931 votes, or about 41% of the total.
Perkins was first elected to the county auditor position in 2018 after serving as chief deputy auditor.
Hull's background is as a scientist and engineer, according to the voter pamphlet.
Skagit County Assessor
Danny Hagen has the lead in the race to replace retiring Auditor Dave Thomas.
As of Tuesday night, Hagen had 10,855 votes, or about 58% of the total. Challenger Karie Storle had 7,858 votes, or about 42% of the total.
Hagen, an independent, has worked for the Skagit County Assessor's Office for seven years. Growing up, his father also worked in the office.
Coming into the race, Hagen had the endorsement of Thomas.
Hagen is the first person in the office to become a professional member of the International Association of Assessing Officers and is finishing the requirements to receive his Mass Appraisal Specialist designation which very few have achieved worldwide.
While Storle is also a first-time candidate, she is not without experience. She said she has 19 years of experience at the Assessor's Office where she took classes provided by the state Department of Revenue.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
