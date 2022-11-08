Patty Murray
Rick Larsen
Herald staff
Patty Murray and Rick Larsen are leading in their bids to retain their seats in Congress.
While Murray is leading Tiffany Smiley in her bid for a sixth term in the U.S. Senate, Larsen is ahead of Dan Matthews in his quest for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Senate
In a highly contested race, Murray has received about 57% of the vote to about 43% for Smiley.
In terms of vote totals, Murray has 980,199 and Smiley 738,618.
Murray is a Democrat and Smiley a Republican.
Murray has held her U.S. Senate seat representing Washington state since defeating Republican Ron Chandler in the 1992 election.
While Murray has political experience — she also served in the state Senate and on the Shoreline School Board before being elected to the U.S. Senate — Smiley is a political newcomer.
U.S. House
Through Tuesday, Larsen has received about 62% of the vote in the race to retain his seat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District.
Larsen has 115,820 votes, while Matthews has 72,086 (about 38%).
The 2nd Congressional District includes Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan and Island counties, and part of Snohomish County.
Larsen is a Democrat and Matthews a Republican.
Larsen has been the 2nd District representative since 2000. Mathews’ previous experience as an elected official came when serving on the Shoreline School Board.
