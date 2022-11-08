Voters in two Skagit County fire districts are reacting differently to levy proposals to support service.
The levy proposal on the general election ballot for District 3 in the Conway area is passing and the levy for District 9 in the Big Lake area is failing.
Fire District 3
Through Tuesday night, about 57% of voters in the district have voted in favor of the levy.
There have been 364 votes for the levy and 271 against.
The ballot measure would raise the fire district’s property tax levy from 48 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value to 79 cents, according to the voters pamphlet.
According to the argument for the measure as provided in the voters pamphlet, emergency calls in the district have increased by about 70% since 2005, while the district hasn’t asked voters for a levy increase since 1985.
Fire District 9
Through Tuesday night, about 51% of voters in the district have voted against the levy.
There have been 240 votes against the levy and 233 for it.
The ballot measure would increase the district's property tax levy from 48 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value to 77 cents, according to the voters pamphlet.
The measure’s explanatory statement in the voters pamphlet says while response standards and demand for service have increased, state limitations on funding increases have not allowed the district to keep up with increasing operational costs and planned capital projects.
