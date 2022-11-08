Incumbent Dave Paul is leading in the race to retain his 10th Legislative District seat in the State House of Representatives, while Clyde Shavers is ahead of incumbent Greg Gilday in the race for the other seat.
State Legislative District 10 includes all of Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Position 1
Shavers, a Democrat, has overcome plenty of controversy to lead the general election race with 22,314 votes (about 53% of the vote). Gilday, a Republican, has 20,002 votes (about 47%).
Shavers' campaign was rocked by allegations of giving misleading information regarding his military service and his occupation as an attorney. However, those didn't stop the Navy veteran from taking the first-night election lead.
Shavers said he ran to "stand up for his district and our shared American values, fight for what’s right and fair, and defend our freedoms and liberties as part of a greater community."
He said he cares deeply about affordable housing, quality care for seniors and veterans, education, sustainable fishing and farming, and a healthier environment.
Position 2
Paul, a Democrat, leads with 22,961 votes (about 54% of the total) while challenger Karen Lesetmoe, a Republican, has 19,300 (about 46%).
Paul is the vice chair on the House's Community and Economic Development Committee, and serves on the Transportation and College and Workforce Development committees.
He is an administrator and instructor at Skagit Valley College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.