As the filing period for the 2023 election ended Friday afternoon, it appeared five of seven mayoral positions that are up reelection in Skagit County will be uncontested.
According to the Secretary of State website at 5:30 p.m., Peter Donovan (Mount Vernon), Marla Reed (Concrete) Mandy Bates (Hamilton), Edward Hills (Lyman) and Marna Hanneman (La Conner) will run for mayor opposed.
While Donovan and Hanneman are first-time candidates running to replace Jill Boudreau and Ramon Hayes, who have chosen not to run for another term, the other three candidates are incumbents running for reelection.
The two contested mayoral races will be in Burlington and Sedro-Woolley.
Joe DeGloria, a longtime Burlington City Council member, filed Friday to run against Mayor Steve Sexton.
This will be the second time DeGloria runs for mayor. He lost to Sexton in 2019.
And in Sedro-Woolley, Mayor Julia Johnson will run against City Council member JoEllen Kesti.
Countywide, 25 of 102 races that will appear on Skagit County ballots have more than one candidate, and only six of those have more than two candidates — meaning those races will appear on Aug. 1 primary ballots.
In all, the Sedro-Woolley City Council has three of its seven seats up for reelection — and according to the Secretary of State website none of the incumbents had filed to run.
As filing concluded Friday, former Sedro-Woolley City Council member Kevin Loy filed to run against Judith Dunn, another former council member, for the seat currently held by Brendan McGoffin.
Candidates Paul Cocke and Ed Iriarte will run for the seat held by Chuck Owen, and Allan Henderson and Kevin Riley will run for the seat held by Glenn Allen.
In Burlington, candidates Elizabeth Turman-Bryant and Joseph Lewis will run for the City Council seat held by Anna Chotzen, who did not file to run, while Council member Scott Green will face a challenge from Anthony Perales.
Among other incumbents who did not file to run were Lyman Town Council member Mike Couch and Mount Vernon City Council member Juan Morales.
Anacortes City Council member Jeremy Carter will face a challenge from T.J. Fantini and Linda Martin for his Ward 3 seat, while in Mount Vernon Navor Tercero and Lucy Madrigal will run for Morales' seat, and Mount Vernon City Council member Mark Hulst will face a challenge from Andrew Vander Stoep.
The races that will appear on primary ballots are for Carter's Anacortes City Council seat, an Anacortes School Board seat, two Sedro-Woolley School Board seats, a Hospital District 304 seat and a county Fire District 3 seat.
Twelve positions had no candidates file to run.
For positions with no candidates, the county will hold a special three-day filing period.
