Election filing week starts Monday

BRANDON STONE
@Brandon_SVH

May 11, 2023

Prospective candidates for local office can start the process Monday to run in the 2023 election.

Between cities, towns, school boards and other local boards, 102 elected positions are set to appear on ballots in Skagit County.

This includes mayoral positions in Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley, La Conner, Concrete, Lyman and Hamilton.

All eight municipalities in Skagit County have between two and four council seats up for election.

Each of the seven school districts also have positions on the ballot, as do the three public hospital districts.

No state or county offices are up for election this year.

Filing week runs Monday through Friday.

Candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Skagit County Auditor's Office, 700 S. Second St., Mount Vernon.

Candidates must pay a filing fee equal to 1% of the position's annual salary.

The last day for candidates to withdraw their filing is May 22.

The primary election is Aug. 1 and the general election Nov. 7.

If next week's filing period concludes without at least one candidate for a particular office, the county will hold a special three-day filing period.

For a full list of elected positions or to file online, go to skagitcounty.net/elections.
